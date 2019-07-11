Jennifer Lopez and stargazing: how to spend a weekend in new York (12-14 July)
What: Ukrainian festival ‘Sousse’
When: Friday-Sunday, 12-14 July.
Where: Soyuzivka Heritage Center 216 Foordmore Rd, Kerhonkson, New York 12446
Read more: “Souse” — an annual festival of Ukrainian music and culture, which this year is held already for the 13th time. Artists and musicians from Ukraine, traditional Ukrainian cuisine, friendly atmosphere and extraordinary surrounding nature — all this can offer the festival its guests.
The event will be performed by Taras Petrynenko, Tonya Matvienko, Vasyl Popadyuk and other Ukrainian artists.
The full list of participants of the festival and schedule of events can be seen on the website.
The festival will be held both paid and free events.
Cost: From $0.
What: Exhibition of rock tools
When: Friday-Sunday, 12-14 July.
Where: Fifth Avenue, The Met, 1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028
More info: This is the first major Museum exhibition on rock instruments. Rock-n-roll was one of the most important movements of the twentieth century, his influence was felt in all spheres of culture and society. Rock fans have long been passionate about the instruments used by the musicians. Many sought and acquired an exact replica of the tools and equipment used by their idols, and have spent countless hours trying to emulate their music and appearance. Instruments used in rock and roll, had a profound influence on this art form that forever changed music.
The exhibition is organized in conjunction with the Hall of fame rock-n-roll and will present approximately 130 tools, as well as posters and costumes. It contains many of the most famous and recognized rock instruments representing musicians from different generations and sub-genres. In addition to museums and private collectors, many musicians have provided for the exhibition your personal tools.
Cost: $0-25.
What: Tour of Greenwich village
When: Saturday, July 13 from 11:30.
Where: St. Marks Church, Northwest Corner of 2nd Avenue & East 10th Street
Read more: Meet one of the historical districts of the city during this free walking tour from a licensed guide. During the 90-minute walk through streets that were once home to many members of the new York Bohemian, you will learn about the architecture, the people and events that changed these charming streets.
Cost: Free.
What: Jennifer Lopez in new York
When: Friday-Saturday, July 12-13.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001
Read more: Jennifer Lopez is an American actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman.
Jennifer has achieved success in a number of professional roles: it is one of the most successful singers of his generation; one of the highest paid Hollywood Actresses and talented businesswoman, who managed to convert his popularity into a successful fashion brand J. Lo; besides, it is one of the richest women in the world of show business and one of the most influential Spanish-speaking people of the world.
Jennifer Lopez was honored with a star on the Hollywood “walk of fame”. By the end of 2018, Lopez took the sixth position in the ranking of the highest paid singers in the world, published by Forbes magazine.
Tickets at:
- 12 Jul;
- July 13.
Cost: From $102.
What: silent disco
When: Friday, July 12 from 18:00.
Where: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, New York
Read more: nightlife, invite to the silent disco, in which guests can select their own dance music of several options. Visitors will be entertained by three DJ’s that will offer a variety of music styles, and each visitor can choose what he likes.
Cost: Free.
What: stargazing in the Park
When: Friday, 12 July from 20:00.
Where: Hunter’s Point South Park, 5210 Center Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101
Read more: Association of Amateur astronomers in new York invites everyone to enjoy the night sky in the Park.
The event depends on the weather.
Cost: Free.
What: Evening concert on the Hudson
When: Friday, July 12 from 19:00.
Where: Pier 45, Greenwich Village, New York
Read more: On Fridays during the summer at Pier 45 in Greenwich village are free concerts of the new York artists. Guests can bring blankets and enjoy music by the water with sunset views.
July 12 will perform on stage Kevin Batchelor.
Cost: Free.
What: Cartoons in the Park/’spider-Man: Through the universe’
When: Friday, 12 July from 20:30.
Where: Pier 46 at Charles St.
More info: This is a great event to watch cartoons. You can bring blankets and everything needed for a picnic.
July 12, viewers will show the cartoon “spider-Man: Through the universe”.
Cost: Free.
What: fireworks on Coney island
When: Friday, 12 July from 21:45.
Where: Surf Ave Coney Island, NY 11224
Read more: Every Friday from 21 June to 30 August on the waterfront Coney island you can see spectacular fireworks.
Best fireworks will be seen on the waterfront between 10th and 15th streets.
Cost: Free.
What: a Unique orchestra Oliver Baer
When: Friday-Sunday, 12-14 July.
Where: The Met Breuer 945 Madison Ave at 75th Street New York, NY 10021
More info: This unique exhibition, created by artist Oliver ber, includes 32 exhibits. Drawing on his musical education, ber creates works of art that reveal hidden properties of objects, bodies, and architectural objects.
Using sounds, the artist creates orchestra from a very unexpected components. All vessels and forms together make sounds that sound like a Symphony.
Cost: $0-25.
