Jennifer Lopez boasted flawless figure

July 24 Jennifer Lopez staged a noisy party in honor of his birthday — the singer was 50 years old! Shortly after the celebration of celebrities flew in for a concert tour “Its My Party”. Another city that saw a great show j-Lo, became Spanish Malaga. However, before the evening concert, Lopez still managed to relax on the local beach.
Spicy the celebrities shared in their social network. Photo Jennifer posing in fusion Burgundy bathing suit with a rather plunging neckline, which highlighted the gorgeous figure of the star, in particular, her lush cleavage.
