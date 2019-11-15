Jennifer Lopez decided on a change of image
November 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Above the singer are real professionals.
American singer Jennifer Lopez posted on his page in Instagram picture, which was posing with a new haircut with their stylist.
“These guys… do what you Do” – she wrote and said post with the hashtag “family”.
Jennifer Lopez was born July 24, 1969 in new York. Career she began in 1986. As of 2018, according to Billboard magazine, the singer has sold 80 million records and their 40 million albums. In 2014, Lopez became the first woman to receive the Icon award from Billboard Music Awards Awards. As an actress, Lopez was nominated for a Golden globe.