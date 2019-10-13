Jennifer Lopez excited the Network in sverhodarennym body
October 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
American singer Jennifer Lopez has unveiled the cover artwork for his new single Baila Conmigo. A photo shared on the page in Instagram.
In the picture a celebrity sitting without underwear on a green background in the body, which are made of fine cords. Breasts she covered her bent legs.
“Music can break down walls, and I treated only dance Baila Conmigo,” wrote Lopez. Song by the Spanish singer has published on the YouTube channel.
For fans the release of a new song was a surprise, because the actress has a very busy schedule. This week she held a concert in new York and visited the Milan fashion week during the show Versace. Also Lopez is starring in the new movie “Marry me” with actor Owen Wilson. It will be released in 2020.