Jennifer Lopez has celebrated its 50th anniversary in Miami: vivid photo and video
Wednesday, July 24, in Miami landed stars of hip-hop and other celebrities. It arrived invited to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jennifer Lopez. The organization of the luxurious party were engaged, her fiancé, a former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The anniversary was attended by 250 guests.
To accommodate such a number, Alex agreed with a famous singer Gloria Estefan, who kindly offered his house worth $ 32 million. The mansion is located on the island, and this was a decisive factor in the choice of venue. It was obvious that outsiders to the party I could not get. Rodriguez was not embarrassed that the nearest neighbor Estefan is Sean Combs nicknamed P. Diddy, in which Lopez was once Roman.
Hero of the occasion arrived on her anniversary in a brand new Porsche 911 GT3 2019 release. The car gave her a birthday Rodriguez, and together they tested it. Jennifer opted for a bold party dress by Versace, which costs 15 thousand dollars — Golden scales, belts, gold reticule in hand.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Celebrity guests — fat Joe and DJ Khaled
And here is the cake the main dessert of the anniversary
The birthday girl traditionally cut the first pieces
Daughter Alex Rodriguez Ella and Natasha
Fireworks in honor of the jubilee
The island, which is the mansion of Gloria Estefan
And here is the house
Near the house where the party took place, pitched the tent and placed a huge Golden balls
Among the guests were Ashanti, DJ Khaled, fat Joe, and other popular musicians. Each of them felt compelled to sing for Jennifer. And she famously danced all night and became, reputedly, the Queen of the dance floor.
Attended the festival and children — a son and a daughter, Jennifer, Max and Amy (the twins for 11 years) and daughter Alex 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella. It is expected that soon they will be half brother and sisters. Children get along well among themselves and often spend time together. Ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez Scurtis and ex-husband of Lopez and Marc Anthony have no objection to this friendship.
