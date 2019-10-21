Jennifer Lopez has delighted fans of “sweaty” selfie and the “naked” the in chains (photo)
Jennifer Lopez has delighted their fans by posting in Instagram a selfie that made in the gym after an intense workout. The body of the star, posing in leggings and a crop top and showing off great abs, flowing sweat. “Perfection!”, “I’d like to look like in 50”, “She even ever age?” was praising the fans of the 50-year-old actress and singer.
Lopez, which repeatedly acknowledged the sexiest woman in the world, also unveiled a provocative photo in which she appears almost completely naked, only wrapped in chains. This candid shot is touting a new single star Baila Conmigo (“Dance with me”).
