Jennifer Lopez has released a touching family photo
Jennifer Lopez, who recently celebrated 50th anniversary, on the wave of success: it is implemented in career and happy in love. And the singer is always happy to share with his fans how the work side of life, or personal.
In honor of the anniversary, Jennifer organized a grandiose concert tour, every step of which was broadcast in its microblog. The singer showed lots of locations and a bunch of stage outfits. With the help of social networks she was able to transfer the whole drive performances, but those who visited the show, were left in huge delight! Among the ardent fans of the star, by the way, turned out to be a lot of celebrities. Not surprisingly, the concert of such a level wants to hit everyone!
Surprise from a man, (video: instagram.com/jlo)
As well as Lopez likes to show a touching photo and video with her lover. For example, on birthday, Alex gave her a surprise by presenting her a gift of a luxury car.
Congratulates J. Lo’s future husband (video: instagram.com/jlo)
Interestingly, the birthday of the famous baseball player also notes at the end of July. Jennifer had prepared for him a touching video consisting of the most significant moments of their life together. There are tears of joy, and shared photos with children, and engagement is on the ocean, and the joint activities Concluded… Lopez publication with the words: “happy birthday, Alex! We love you.”
A few hours ago on the page of the singer there is a new mood. In the photo posing 44-year-old Alex and 11-year-old max. Dressed the boys in identical outfits: red plaid pants that tucked in white t-shirts. Both of them are holding the phone and using POS to literally “mirror” each other. “Those two…,” wrote Jennifer milenna under the photo.