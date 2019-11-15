Jennifer Lopez has told how he gave back the harassment of the Director
The magazine the Hollywood Reporter brought together under one cover the six stars of stage and screen. 52-year-old Laura Dern, 34-year-old Scarlett Johansson and 50-year-old Renee Zellweger, 31-year-old Akvafina, 36-year-old Lupita nyongo and 50-year-old Jennifer Lopez took part in a big photo shoot and discussed life in show business.
J. Lo told people, as once was the victim of harassment. The actress was preparing for the filming of the movie, and at one meeting with the Director he asked her to remove top. Jennifer admitted that at first scared, and then did what it was supposed to do girl, growing up in the Bronx.
He wanted to see my Breasts, and I said, “No! We are not on set”. Managed to fend for themselves. I remember I was very scared at that moment. By the way, in the room with us was still a costume designer. Fortunately, I’m from the Bronx, so was able to give a decisive rebuff, — shared memories of Lopez.
She told about the difficult filming of “Strippers” (Hustlers). Renee Zellweger, speaking about his work in the movie, frankly admitted that in every project he is afraid to seem like a dilettante.
The impostor syndrome creeps up unnoticed. It seems that here-here all will know that you’re a fraud, and you would be fired, told about a professional fear movie star “Judy” (Judy).