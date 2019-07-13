Jennifer Lopez is spinning on a pole in the teaser of the film “Strippers”
Recently 49-year-old Jennifer Lopez has published in his Instagram a short video announcing the upcoming release of the extended trailer for the new film with her participation “Stripper” (Hustlers). In short video shows only a few frames out of the picture, where Lopez played a stripper: first dressed in a luxurious fur coat lópez enters the club, and in the next second already masterfully spinning on a pole in the literal sense of the word awash in dollar bills.
Just a few days before the premiere of the trailer! It will be released on July 17
— signed movie Lopez.
In the film, the staff of the erotic magazine Hustler together with a team of ex-strippers to break the Bank on wealthy clients of a strip club on wall Street. In the Russian hire the picture will be released early this fall — September 12.
It is known that Jennifer Lopez is very carefully prepared for her “Stripper”: has been regularly attended a gym and took lessons of pole dance with a professional teacher. Many rehearsals Jen attended her 43-year-old fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who was delighted with her fantastic flexibility and endurance.
It is very difficult. I found a girl from the circus “Du Soleil”. I have bruises all over my body! I started to respect strippers. It is a true tumbling,
— said Lopez in an interview.
Now, when the film is already in the stage of post-production, Jennifer is focused on preparing for her big concert tour, timed to its 50th anniversary.