Jennifer Lopez, KARDi Bi and the other in the first trailer for “Strippers”
Few hours ago YouTube released the first official trailer for “Strippers” (Hustlers), which starred Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B., Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, and many others.
The Director of the new film based on real events, became Lauryn Scafaria, known to viewers for his work on the film “Communication” .
The plot of the film strippers who have lost all their savings because of the banking crisis together and decide to take revenge on those who were guilty in their financial problems. Their main goal is to seduce wealthy clients of a strip club on wall Street, and then with the help of a couple of cunning techniques to empty their Bank accounts.
A picture is worth a look if only for the virtuoso dancing Lopez on the pylon, which she honed with a professional teacher in a few months!
Jennifer has already announced the release of the trailer in his Instagram, and in response got the reaction of the subscribers in the comments.
That’s hot!
I need to see!
Yay! The return of Jen on the big screen,
— spoken by the users of the network.