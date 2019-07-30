Jennifer Lopez loudly celebrated the holiday favorite
The fiancé of singer Jennifer Lopez, baseball player Alex Rodriguez 27th of July celebrated 44th birthday, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Beloved, the actress prepared a surprise right during his concert, and then together with him took a walk on the loud party thrown in coral Gables, Florida. On the page in Instagram Alex posted the video, which was filmed at the festival.
Video 50-year-old J. Lo’s pampered favorite hot dances. Now Rodriguez has revealed how his bride seductive twisted near his buttocks.
In addition, the pair sang and danced with other guests and having fun.
