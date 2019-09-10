Jennifer Lopez made a splash at Toronto film festival
In 50 years, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez admires shining appearance and luxury physical form. The star recently stirred up a network of spicy the in swimsuit, show off slender legs and slim sexy body. The shape also allows it to choose very revealing outfits for public appearances.
So, Gala made a splash on the red carpet of the Toronto film festival (Canada), which hosted the world premiere of her new film “Strippers”. Some pictures she posted on his page in Instagram.
For a spectacular release, the actress chose a luxurious yellow-gold dress with a very plunging neckline. While Lopez did not wear a bra that added “something extra” to her character.
In addition, the slit allowed us to admire the slender and tanned legs celebrity. Jennifer completed the outfit by Dubai-based brand Maison Yeae elegant sandals with heels.
Note that the image was picked up under a very symbolic theme of the film, the dress was depicted as a bar of gold, a bag the actress was in the form of wads of money. The script of the film, beauty strippers robbed affluent clients.
Of course, such an event could not miss the bridegroom Jennifer Alex Rodriguez, who was tenderly embraced his beloved on the red carpet.
Another surprise was a new hair artist — Lopez appeared before the public with a long blonde asymmetrical Bob haircut.