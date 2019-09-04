Jennifer Lopez opened up their beauty secrets
Jennifer Lopez celebrated 50-year anniversary. It’s hard to believe these figures, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to Zdorovia.com.ua.
Edition Well and Good asked the star about her secrets. Says Jennifer, in the first place needs to be physical activity. At the same time sport should be fun and not be obligatory regular torture.
Star sure everyone has to find their dancing, swimming, mini-soccer or skating. She enjoys various types of sports, changing your classes according to your mood. Most of all she likes dancing.
Another secret — in a positive mood. Jennifer said that actively uses the power of positive thinking.
“I am young and will live forever. I tell myself several times a day,” said the artist.
Jennifer does not drink alcohol and does not burn. It is important to her rules. During the day she constantly drinks water, taking into account the capacity — as much as you like. And the artist is sleeping 6-8 hours a night, even if she has a very tight schedule. Because sleep is important for beauty and health. As for diet, Jennifer sticks to three meals a day with two snacks and trying to eat plenty of vegetables and fruits.
But what about the care? Jennifer wears make-up and various products. Her constant companion — an oil, made from natural ingredients. She told me that the cost is not high, but to find the part you need to fit your individual requirements, so the recipe she to disclose will not.