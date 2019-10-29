Jennifer Lopez released the “gold” dress
The famous singer Jennifer Lopez was the guest of the awards ceremony of the American Academy of motion picture arts Governors Awards, which was held on Sunday, October 27, in Los Angeles, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Channel 24.
The award, which is considered a rehearsal of “Oscar”, visited by many celebrities: Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson and others.
Red carpet Jennifer Lopez has prepared a spectacular outfit. Dress from the collection of Reem Acra rich yellow color with a Golden sheen perfect look for the singer. Stylists did jlo hairstyle in the Greek style, emphasizing bare shoulders and completed the look with makeup with emphasis on eyes.
Completed the outfit of a celebrity precious jewelry and a black clutch.