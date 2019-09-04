Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Out There Naked’ In Upcoming Stripper Movie ‘Hustlers’
JLo is opening up about stripping down for her new movie.
Though it’s not clear if Jennifer really does strip down completely to nothing at all in the upcoming movie, which is set for release next month, she added that she was nervous to show off so much of her body on the big screen. However, she quickly got into the role.
“You sign on to be an actress and take on a role… once you do it, you kind of settle within yourself like, ‘OK. I’m going to do this in the best way,’” the mom of twins (she shares 11-year-old Max and Emme with former husband Marc Anthony) admitted to the outlet while chatting alongside her Hustlers co-stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer.
The risque movie also stars the likes of singer Lizzo and rapper Cardi B.
View this post on Instagram
Just one cheek…???? #mybirthdaysuit #itsmypartytour #Antalya Beautiful show last night in Turkey!!
“Because that’s why I started acting to begin with, was to get into different people’s mind sets and explore life and humanity in different ways and that is exciting to me about doing it,” Jennifer continued, adding that what happens in the movie is “something I would never do.”
JLo has proven multiple times in the past that she’s most definitely got the fit and toned body to show off, though, even as she enters her 50s. Most recently, she flashed her insanely toned body on Instagram in a skimpy bikini look at the beach, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.
View this post on Instagram
Squad. #hustlersmovie #lovethesegirls ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
But the star has also been very vocal about all the seriously hard work that goes into getting an age-defying body like hers. She regularly shows off her intense workouts across her social media accounts.
Lopez – who recently gifted her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez with a custom $200,000 birthday present, as The Inquisitr reported – previously told Hello! Magazine in a 2016 interview that she’s actually “convinced” that one of the biggest secrets to her happy and healthy lifestyle is taking time out for herself to workout.
View this post on Instagram
3 more shows to go… soaking in every moment…☀️☀️☀️ #itsmypartytour #asummeriwillneverforget See you tonight Malaga!!!!
“I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to take care of those you love,” she said, adding that dancing is one of the main ways she likes to get her regular exercise in.
JLo then added that working out and staying active is “definitely a priority” in her life.