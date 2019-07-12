Jennifer Lopez shared a rare photo of their twins
Jennifer Lopez performing now concert tour called “It’s my Party”, shared with fans a new snapshot. The singer, who rarely shows his children, published a photo of max and Emma. In this picture, taken in the dressing room of the singer before the concert, her 11-year-old twins, gently hugging each other. Looking at this photo, fans could not help but notice how much the children have grown up with Jennifer ever since they saw them last time. “How time flies!” commented one of the fans of Lopez. As noted fans of the 49-year-old singer, Max, more and more becoming like his father Mark Anthony. But in fact, for someone like his sister, fans have not come to a consensus.
Recently, during one of her interview, Jennifer was asked a question, which she considered provocative. She asked which of their children she loves more? In response to what Lopez said with indignation: “I do not understand how you can say that? I would love one of them more than the other? I love them both! And do not get tired to thank God for what he sent me the good fortune to be their mother!”
Lopez divorced father of twins — Marc Anthony, when the children were babies, and raised them yourself. But now it is max and Emma not alone. She helps her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, with whom she got engaged this year. Alex got along great with max and Emma, which actually has replaced their father. However, the last time and their real dad is mark Anthony began to show to his children far more attention. The constant presence of Rodriguez around his kids apparently aroused his jealousy, and forced the singer to find the time to communicate with them. And now for school events Emma and max, they Jennifer, Alex and mark often come together.