Jennifer Lopez showed two seductive image

September 14, 2019

Today Jennifer Lopez was a very active day. Morning star became a member of the TV show Good Morning America, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.

To live, she chose the sexy look in calm shades: top with the texture of crocodile skin and skirt of MIDI length, highlighting the luxurious form. Purple pumps, oversized sunglasses and a beige clutch bag completed the outfit.

After that, the star went on business. For the changeable weather 50-year-old singer chose an asymmetrical plaid dress and light beige coat. Crocodile bag brown and beige suede pumps completed the look.

