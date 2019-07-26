Jennifer Lopez staged a wild dance on its 50th anniversary
July 24 Jennifer Lopez celebrated its 50th anniversary, in which case throw a great party in Miami, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
According to the publication People, the festival was in a luxurious mansion on star island, photo and video which is published on the fan page of singer.
Among the guests, which was 250 people, were the closest friends of the couple. For the music posted DJ Khaled and rapper Fat Joe. Well, J. Lo spent the entire evening on the dance floor with Alex Rodriguez.
For the anniversary celebration of j-Lo chose a sexy sparkly dress with a high slit along the leg.
The mansion where the party took place was decorated in gold, silver and bronze colors. Even festive tiered cake matched the theme.
The holiday ended with fireworks.
Of course, not without luxury gifts to the birthday girl. So, the groom star Alex Rodriguez, who has already congratulated beloved touching video, presented it with a red convertible Porsche.
Garnish the gift with a festive bow, Alex invited Jennifer to sit behind the wheel of a sports car and even invited a camera crew to capture the moment.