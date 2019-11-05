Jennifer Lopez took the stage in high boots and latex bodysuit
Stage images J. Lo always impressive.
Saturday, November 2, Miami hosted the festival, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, which was addressed by Jennifer Lopez. The singer looked very bright.
J. Lo was wearing black and white latex bodysuit with zipper and lace-up sides, which underlined a magnificent figure of the singer, fishnets and high black boots with prints.
The show, which showed the singer with Topless dancers impressed all present.