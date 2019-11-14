Jennifer Lopez touched the pictures with her daughter
Jennifer Lopez is a popular singer, actress, TV presenter and businesswoman… But, perhaps, nothing can outshine the main person – a loving mother. Star microblogging snapshots which is covered with concerts and work projects, pays special attention to photos with children. And although the posts with 11-year-old twins max and Emmy are not so often appear on the page for a celebrity, they always have a special character and imbued with love and awe.
Not long ago, Jennifer showed a new batch of similar frames. The shots of the singer posing with a grown daughter. They are both dressed in autumn. Lopez tried on a long coat faux fur, bulky hat knit with large POM-POM, loose fitting jeans and a sweater, and completed the image of a white sneakers, a small silvery bag and large Hoop earrings.
Emmy is dressed in jeans, striped sweater, dark green jacket with a pink fur hat. Mom and daughter, apparently, went for a walk. They are photographed on the street, arm in arm. Both beauties look stylish and are incredibly happy with each other.