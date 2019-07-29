Jennifer Lopez touching has congratulated the groom with the 44-year anniversary
American singer Jennifer Lopez, which , on 24 July, noted the day of birth, already the 27th congratulated his fiancé.
Three days after J. Lo, 27 July, 44 year marked the chosen singer, professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. On this day, Lopez was in the concert tour It’s my party, in Miami, Florida.
Beloved accompanied the singer during the concert. Suddenly J. Lo interrupted the performance, on the stage stood her children and Alex. To Jennifer rolled out a huge birthday cake.
Pleasantly surprised and somewhat embarrassed Rodriguez rose to the bride, which, together with the audience sang him a Happy birthday.
“I congratulate you today and always, my love. You’re one of a kind, my storm and my calm in the storm. Thank you for what you are to me is a wonderful light in my life. I wish you a most beautiful birthday in my life,” he wished her beloved J. Lo.