Jennifer Lopez visited the show in the stylish Luke

September 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
50-year-old pop diva has once again confirmed its status as style icons.
Jennifer Lopez was a guest on the show Seth Meyers. They talked about the filming of “Strippers” in which the artist played a major role. The film was presented at the International film festival in Toronto.
J. Lo chose for his outfit beautiful outfit. She was wearing a white shirt with black fabric belt with print and brown slacks with white stripes.
Her bow added black sandals, large sunglasses and a black bag with brown stripes. The hair was gathered in an elegant hairstyle, and in her ears were diamond earrings and hand — gold bracelet in the form of large chains.