Jennifer Lopez was embarrassing during a concert
American pop star and movie Jennifer Lopez, which brought a stripper in the new Hollywood film, were very embarrassed during the concert. The fact that during the performance, j-Lo unbuttoned suit. Curious incident was filmed by witnesses and posted on YouTube.
The incident occurred at the concert of the singer in Moscow, when Lopez performing Ain’t It Funny.
The star acted in an unusual jumpsuit, consisting of several separate parts — the wide leg pant was holding suspenders, crossed at the hips. During the concert one of them is undone, and the trousers slid down, exposing the thigh of Lopez. However, the star is not retired to dress, and continued performance.
After finishing the song, the singer stepped aside and buttoned his suit.
