Jennifer Lopez went outside with a towel on his head (photo)
The famous American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, from the concert where evacuated 20 thousand people appeared on the streets of new York in a strange outfit. Superstar, where on July 24 he will be 50 years old, left home in a suit, flip-flops and a towel on her head, her eyes closed big sunglasses. In this form, she walked to the car from the building, “Madison square garden” in Central new York with her daughter Emma and youngest son of the groom Alex Rodriguez in the eyes of the surprised fans.
The star is not hiding from the paparazzi gave him a friendly wave and smiled.
We will remind, during a speech Jennifer Lopez at the sports complex Madison square garden transformer caught fire, causing the lights went out on Brodvee, remained without electricity for 70 thousand inhabitants of new York. 20 thousand spectators had to be evacuated from the hall.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter