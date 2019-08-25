Jennifer Lopez went to the fitness club with 11-year-old daughter
August 25, 2019
While some mothers drive their children to ice cream and a movie, Jennifer Lopez prefers together to go to training. Yesterday, the singer went to a fitness club in Miami with the 11-year-old daughter Emma Méribel, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
At the exit of the gym was waiting for the star reporters.
J. Lo came out after a workout at the spectacular white sport top and leggings with gold spray and adidas sneakers. A celebrity added bag, sunglasses and a protein shake. Emma gave preference to surround the orange sweatshirt and black sneakers.