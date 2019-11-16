Jennifer Lopez with your favorite starred in a glamorous photoshoot
Jennifer Lopez loves stylish things, and therefore gladly accepted the invitation from the Australian brand Quay Australia to take part in advertising the new line. The first collaboration took place in March. “Sunglasses have always been the accessory with which I can Express myself. I wear them in the gym and on the red carpet. This collection perfectly reflects the sporty, but at the same time sexy and glamorous style that I like,” – said the star of the first joint collection.
And here a few hours ago, the star showed off a new shooting. In the campaign she appeared together with her lover and future husband, 44-year-old baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Photo shoot in glamorous style was rather provocative. The singer tried on a few stylish outfits off her perfect body. Brilliant costume – crop top and high pants, a jacket with Python print, worn on the naked body, oversized sweater with dropped shoulder line… in Almost every frame you can see naked Jennifer’s body. And of course, all the photos she’s posing in stylish sunglasses from the new line. Alex in the shooting tried on the outfit more modest: on all pictures, he appeared in a black sweater and trousers and a brown jacket.
50-year-old star looks, as always, young and sexy, for which he received many pleasant words from followers. She has published on your page a few frames, inviting everyone to go to the website to buy new products.