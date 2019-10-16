Jeremy Renner six years sues ex-wife for custody of daughter
The star of “the Avengers” Jeremy Renner divorce wife Sonny Pacheco in 2014, but is still suing her for custody of daughter Ava. Portal TMZ obtained the legal documents, which tell about the reasons of litigation.
To approve Sonny, Jeremy was addicted to alcohol and drugs. Moreover, he often used them right in front of his daughter. And during the last quarrel Renner threatened his wife with a gun and threatened to kill himself if she won’t leave him alone.
After this incident, Pacheco decided to divorce with the actor and filed for sole custody of the daughter, citing the fact that Renner is dangerous to ava. However, Jeremy didn’t want to give up: he hired specialists in mental health, doctors who monitor his behavior and then were able to prove in court his responsibility and adequacy.
Now Renner is trying to prove that it is Sonny and not him who has a mental abnormality. And claims she married him to get to the people and to obtain American citizenship (Pacheco hails from Canada). The proceedings lasted nearly six years, although the former married couple were only 11 months.