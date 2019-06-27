Jessica Alba came out in a romantic white dress

A celebrity visited Rome.

Hollywood celebrity Jessica Alba went to a presentation of their beauty line Honest, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lemonade.style

Lunch in honor of the collection of cosmetics took place in Rome.

38-year-old actress appeared in the romantic white dress Self-Portrait, off-shoulder sleeves and plunging neckline.

Image complements the massive earrings in the form of colors, these suede sandals terracotta shade and light green handbag.

Alba emphasized in the dress for tight curls and long ear-rings.

