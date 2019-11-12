Jessica Alba came to the gala evening at the luxurious kulturnom dress

38-year-old actress Jessica Alba attended the gala-concert Baby2Baby in CULVER city, California.

Джессика Альба пришла на гала-вечер в роскошном кутюрном платье

Company star made her husband cash Warren. On Jessica this evening was a dress from the autumn-winter couture collection from Ralph & Russo with feathers and stones that emphasized beautiful and firmer Breasts Alba.

Beautiful evening dress of Jessica Alba complemented the bag, too, with feathers and a lace-up with a scattering of rhinestones. Also the way the actress was one of the crown jewels of earrings-studs and a Hoop of pearls and rhinestone on the head.

Evening makeup and beautiful video-laying was completed the image of a star. Alba this evening just glowed. Not less joyful and looked her husband, who, however, somewhat strange hugged Jessica on the track, posing for the cameras.

