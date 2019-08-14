Jessica Alba chose to exit the set a bold outfit

| August 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
38-year-old Jessica Alba recently do not often appear at social events. So every time the actress has attracted particular attention, as happened this time. Jessica was the star award Teen Choice Awards in the beach town of HERMOSA beach.

To exit in front of the photographers Alba chose a black sundress with floral print from Oscar de la Renta. However, the main highlight of the outfit was a daring cutout in the neckline.

