Jessica Alba complained about the humiliation of women in Hollywood: “I too experienced”
It would seem that the success and relevance of Jessica Alba envy of any actress, but for the world famous and imposing fees hide old grudges. In a new interview the star of “Sin City” being honest about the dark side of Hollywood.
38-year-old actress debuted on the big screen twenty years ago, admitted that she had to build up a thick skin to calm audition early in his career. Despite the fact that she has played in several high-profile blockbusters and has received many prestigious awards, her rise to fame can not be called “cakewalk”. “In the film industry I was very humiliated. With me and other female Actresses often behave ugly and unfair. However, I worked much more than their male counterparts. Fortunately, all that remained of the past,” said 38-year-old Alba.
According to her, life taught her to be more aggressive and cynical, and hard to stand on his own, and that helped to survive in the cruel world of cinema. So she wanted to support women from the movement #MeToo victims of violence and sexual harassment. “Just know that I, too, have experienced it,” ― said the actress.