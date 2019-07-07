Jessica Alba has shared her candid moments from her life
Jessica Alba said in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine about sexual harassment and gender inequality that she had to move. The star shared moments from his life, proving that an actor’s path is not as simple as it seems at first glance.
38-year-old star of “good Luck Chuck” Jessica Alba knows firsthand what a difficult path to glory. The actress had a long and hard work to be noticed and, finally, began to offer good role. The celebrity claims that women in Hollywood are forced to work significantly more male counterparts to get the same money. This situation the artist finds a vivid manifestation of gender inequality inherent in the “factory of dreams”.
In the August issue of Cosmopolitan Jessica Alba will also share with fans stories about sexual harassment that she had to endure at the time of formation of the career. The actress had to wear men’s clothes, behave rudely, and make friends only among those who could for her to stand up, to avoid attempts by colleagues and filmmakers to molest her.
Also in the interview, the celebrity said that did not want to play a girl of Bruce Willis in “sin City”, afraid to get lost in the shadow of a famous actor. She is very lucky that her fears were not realized, and the film made her even more popular.