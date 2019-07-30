Jessica Alba was accused of homophobia and racism

| July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
In the social network Twitter American actress Jessica Alba has received accusations from Network users. The celebrities were charged with accusations of homophobia and racism.

Джессику Альбу обвинили в гомофобии и расизме

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the profile of the actress yesterday, 28 July, was published a series of tweets anti-Semitic with character with insults and appeals. At the time of publication have been removed.

Fans of the actress believe that the stars account was hacked. Alba and her representatives have not yet commented on the situation.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.