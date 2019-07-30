Jessica Alba was accused of homophobia and racism
July 30, 2019
In the social network Twitter American actress Jessica Alba has received accusations from Network users. The celebrities were charged with accusations of homophobia and racism.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that the profile of the actress yesterday, 28 July, was published a series of tweets anti-Semitic with character with insults and appeals. At the time of publication have been removed.
Fans of the actress believe that the stars account was hacked. Alba and her representatives have not yet commented on the situation.
