Jessica Biel showed video of a screen test for the role in the famous “Texas chainsaw massacre”
In 2003, the screens out the horror film “Texas chainsaw massacre”. Although critics savaged the picture, the audience took it graciously, making tape recouped its budget 11 times. This Thursday, actress Jessica Biel has decided to recall the good old days and shared with fans the record with their listening. Justin Timberlake was left in awe.
Guess what movie. Hint: starts with Texas, ends with me on the floor
— joked the 37-year-old was Beaten in Instagram. In the video the actress about 20 years old, and her husband Justin Timberlake could not pass up such a post. “God, I love you,” wrote the singer. Appreciated the movie and fans of the star itself and a horror movie. “One of the best horror remakes from the beginning of the 2000s,” “I’ve seen it again and again”, “After this film I started to be afraid of automobile travel,” wrote the user.
Unlike the “Texas chainsaw massacre”, a recent project Jessica “a Sinner” critics highly appreciated and the actress was nominated for the award “Emmy” award and “Golden globe”. This year she will premiere another crime series Limetown in which the Beat will act not in the role of victim and criminals, a journalist investigating the disappearance of 300 people.
The world premiere show will be held on October 16.