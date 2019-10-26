Jessica Biel visited the show in semi-transparent lace jumpsuit

37-year-old actress Jessica Biel attended the next social event where appeared in a rather Frank manner.

Джессика Бил посетила шоу в полупрозрачном кружевном комбинезоне

Spouse Justin Timberlake came on the show comedian Seth Meyers. Dressed Jessica was in a black lace jumpsuit from Valentino and a black patent leather court shoes high heels from Louboutin.

Jessica did a nice packing light waves, and the makeup was focused on the blush, lips and eyelashes leaving neutral shades.

