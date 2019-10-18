Jessica Biel was released in a spectacular outfit Louis Vuitton
Jessica Biel presented in Los Angeles their new series for the social network Facebook — “Limtun,” reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The actress appeared before the photographers in a striking outfit from Louis Vuitton, which consisted of a blouse with multi-colored print and a white pleated frill and leather asymmetric mini skirt.
Your bow it complements brown leather boots, a clutch bag to match the outfit and simple jewellery from Bvlgari. Hair Jessica dismissed and made the most natural makeup.
In everyday life there were also looks stylish. Paparazzi once it was captured in a leopard skirt with slit and black t-shirt.
In the TV series “Limtan” Jessica played a journalist who is investigating the disappearance of more than 300 people.