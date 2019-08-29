Jessica Chastain was published in a luxurious dress
The aristocracy in Hollywood!
Green is one of the key trends of the season spring-summer 2019. Dress in a fashionable emerald hue to the red carpet yesterday chose another celebrity, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Elle.
At the premiere of “It. Part two,” in Los Angeles Jessica Chastain appeared in a sparkling Zuhair Murad dress with bare shoulders.
The luxury image the actress complemented with earrings Bvlgari rose gold, hair in neat waves, and makeup with emphasis on eyes.