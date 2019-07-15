Jessica Simpson chose a bold outfit to celebrate 39th birthday

July 15, 2019 | Entertainment

In March, the actress Jessica Simpson became a mother for the third time.

Джессика Симпсон выбрала смелый наряд для празднования 39-летия

The pregnancy was difficult, and during this long period of time Jessica made a remarkable recovery.

The youngest daughter of Jessica Simpson is about four months, and her stellar mother until he managed to regain a perfect shape. But Jessica does not mind: at the party in honor of his own 39th birthday, she appeared in “leopard” mixed bathing and “leopard” robe barely hiding her curvy shape. And rightly so — after all, the pounds will go then and have fun now!

39 with my girls, “he signed one of the frames with the friends she, in any case, covering the abdomen with a chair.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.