Jessica Simpson chose a bold outfit to celebrate 39th birthday
July 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In March, the actress Jessica Simpson became a mother for the third time.
The pregnancy was difficult, and during this long period of time Jessica made a remarkable recovery.
The youngest daughter of Jessica Simpson is about four months, and her stellar mother until he managed to regain a perfect shape. But Jessica does not mind: at the party in honor of his own 39th birthday, she appeared in “leopard” mixed bathing and “leopard” robe barely hiding her curvy shape. And rightly so — after all, the pounds will go then and have fun now!
“39 with my girls, “he signed one of the frames with the friends she, in any case, covering the abdomen with a chair.