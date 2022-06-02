Jessica Thivenin posts a snapshot of her on Instagram, Internet users find her an amazing look-alike – X Gossip

Jessica Thivenin regularly shares her daily life with Internet users. And this Wednesday, June 1 was no exception to the rule. Except that here it is… On Instagram, Internet users have noticed her great resemblance to another reality TV candidate.

Jessica Thivenin has no secrets for her subscribers.Regularly, the reality TV candidate confides in the latter with an open heart. And after social networks, the mother of the family has chosen to put her ills on paper in a book entitled My children, my battles, which will be released on June 21. In particular, about her two pregnancies which had proved difficult over the months. And for good reason… The Marseillaise had to be bedridden. “In the end I cut social media but I hadn’t cut writing. And suddenly, you will be able to read everything I wrote at that time. And what I felt in real time”, she confided on Instagram on May 27.

But that's not all. Fans of Jessica Thivenin also learned that the famous couple she forms with Shann Kress's ex, Thibault Garcia, had indeed almost exploded . “It almost broke,” she explained.

Who is it?

And on this Wednesday, June 2, 2022, Jessica Thivenin's subscribers once again saw red when a new snapshot was published. While the young woman unveiled herself in summer clothes in a heavenly setting, the latter put their finger on a strange detail.

Troubled, many Internet users confused the wife of Thibault Garcia with… Manon Tanti. Just that ! It is in dozens and dozens of comments that fans of Jessica Thivenin have highlighted their disturbing resemblance. “I thought it was Manon”, “Magnificent! At first I thought it was Manon”, “It looks like Manon So quickly”, “Why did I think it was Manon? She wants look like him,” they exclaimed. When others confirmed their words: “It's the same for me”, “Ditto”, “Me too”. Internet users see double.