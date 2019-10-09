‘Jesus sneakers’ with the Holy water, the crucifix and Holy water sold for $3000 in a few minutes
Holy Moly, how is it expensive! Shoes from the limited collection, with Holy water in the soles and blessed by the priest, was sold out within minutes of their release, despite the fact that each pair was a whopping $ 3,000.
Creative MSCHF label based in Brooklyn, has created a Shoe that is a pair of white Nike Air Max 97 — although the design is in no way connected with Nike — which were filled with Holy water from the Jordan river. Water, which is visible in the transparent outsole tinted for better visualization, told Fox News Creator shoes.
It is reported that a pair of shoes called “Shoes of Jesus” also has the Bible verse Matthew 14:25 — the passage describing Jesus walking on the water, and depicts one drop of blood that represents the blood of Christ. Among other religious items — insoles with the scent of incense, the crucifix, stretched across the laces, and red sole that symbolizes the red shoes traditionally worn by Popes of the past. The Shoe box also has an angel and a print that closely resembles a traditional print of the Pope.
Shoes that designers MSCHF bought in the retail network, Nike before its remake, was part of the desire of the brand to make fun of a culture of collaboration.
“We remembered that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas have teamed up to sell shoes that will advertise the sale of soft drinks in the wine cellars. We wanted to make a statement about how absurd the culture of collaboration, — said the publication New York Post of commercial Director Daniel Greenberg. — We were wondering how it will look in cooperation with Jesus Christ?” he added.
According MSCHF, less than 20 “Jesus Sneakers” was made without any plans on creating more. Although Gabriel Whaley, the founder of the brand, has hinted that could happen in future “second coming.”
Brand MSCHF releases new items every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.