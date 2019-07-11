Jet Bloodhound LSR plans to break the land speed record
Test vehicle will begin in the fall.
The British company is going to beat the previous speed record on land. Jet LSR needs to develop a speed of over 1,200 kilometers per hour. The testing machine will be held in South Africa before the race, which is scheduled for 2020.
It should be noted that the past year was for the company rotary as in the fall of Bloodhound Programme Ltd. Went bankrupt after was minimized to establish a speed record. However, in March 2019 English entrepreneur Ian Warhurst bought the project and has invested £ 25 million investment. At the moment the company is not approved, what is the desired outcome-in they would like to see. However, there are plans to beat the existing record of 1227 km/h, which was installed in 1997, Andy green, in Thrust SSC.
Note that the company’s engineers have already built a Bloodhound LSR. The model has a length of 13.5 meters and the movement is a jet engine Rolls-Royce EJ200 and a hybrid rocket engine with a total capacity of 135 thousand horsepower.