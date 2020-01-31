Jewish couple accused American Airlines of discrimination: what happened
Yehuda Yosef Adler Jenny Adler and their then-19-month-old daughter had been landed from the plane 23 January 2019 on the flight from Miami (FL) Detroit (mi), a representative of American Airlines, who said that he knows that people of their race and religion, Orthodox Jews, take a bath only once a week. The couple filed in court. About it writes USA Today.
The airline issued a statement in which he repeated his allegation that some passengers and crew members complained of body odour from the passengers.
“Members of our team took care of the family and had provided hotel accommodation and meals, and booked them on the flight to Detroit the next morning, the statement reads. — None of the decisions taken by our team in the resolution of this difficult situation, was not based on religion Adler”.
According to the lawsuit, the humiliation of the airline started as soon as Yehuda Adler came on Board of the aircraft.
Adler asked the stewardess headphones when he boarded the plane, explaining that the last time he flew the headphones provided for free.
The pilot, nearby, replied in a rude manner, that such services the airline does not provide.
In a few minutes after they sat down, an airport employee told Adler that there is an emergency, and asked them to disembark. Then they said it was because of the smell of the body and at the direction of the pilot. The employee did not specify from whom the members of the family came an unpleasant odor.
In a statement the airline said that passengers and crew members complained of Adler.
The next morning the plaintiffs were confused and, although embarrassed, came to the people in the same place at the boarding gate and asked them if they can detect an unpleasant odor from the body from any of the families Adler, and more than 20 people responded negatively.
Despite promises to unload their Luggage, the Adlers say that the plane took off with a child car seat, stroller, diapers and other things.
The pair were dressed in Jewish clothing that’s opinion and forced the employees to resort to discrimination.
The couple says they were hounded by the continued statements by American Airlines that they were landed from the plane because of the unpleasant smell.
They also suffered emotional distress, damage to personal and professional reputation, lost appetite, has acquired insomnia and the fear associated with airports and flying.
According to the airline, the decision to drop the family from the plane was taken because of concerns about the comfort of other passengers.
A hearing on this matter scheduled for may 29, 2020. The Adler family is originally from Southfield, Michigan.
