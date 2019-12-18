Jewish culture in the United States: in new York held an Israeli fair
On December 22 in new York will host an Israeli trade fair. Russian American Jewish Experience (RAJE) will gather several hundred representatives of the community of Russian-speaking American Jews to have a fun time and to honor the cultural traditions of Israel.
Guests can participate in the lottery for the drawing of tickets to Israel, cooking classes and other entertainment, as well as refreshing drinks. Special guests of the evening will be the author of the famous book “Kosher sex” Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, world-famous violinist Sanya kroitor, as well as representatives of major Jewish and Israeli organizations.
The event is organized by Russian American Jewish Experience, which is engaged in the support and promotion of Jewish culture and Israel among 750 thousand Russian-speaking Jews living in North America; and the world Zionist organization, Jewish groups from around the world.