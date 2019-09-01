Jiji advised to listen to his new song and prosper
DZIDZIO manages not only to actively rehearse a new dance, but the clips to release. Note that at the moment Jiji (Michael Homa) is starring in the new season of the show dancing with the stars, which started August 25. Partner of the singer was made by the dancer, Jan Cybulski.
And while DZIDZIO comprehends all the “dance fads”, today, August 30, he officially presented a new video for the song “I Mliner”.
“People want Buti bogatimi — splice my novu pisnyu “I Meloner”: Vona Yak mantra Prithu money!” — said the singer.
In a new video work DZIDZIO appeared in the form of incredible lucky, which won the lottery a million! And away — the life of the newly rich became much brighter and better. He acquires the gadgets, buys a house and makes expensive gifts. However, to prevent the happiness of a millionaire tries cunning wolf, who makes all sorts of “bases”.
Admirers of DZIDZIO have rushed to comment on his new song:
- “Jiji, you are done! I listened to the song Bomba”
- “The song is fire!!! congratulations!”
- “Jumping, tsusa Yak elephant, song Nova – the Vogon. HTERE!”
- “Jiji, of all your songs but this, in my opinion, the most fun, very cool”
- “A very good song,congratulations.”
- “Uplifting”