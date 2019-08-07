Jiji remembered the difficult times when he lacked money
Actor, singer, vocal coach of “the Voice. Children”, people’s favorite Mikhail Khoma, he’s Jiji, will play a major role in the new series of the TV channel “1+1”.
The Comedy is called “Frostbitten” and tells about an unusual hero who accidentally fell from the 90-ies in the modern time. On the set of Jiji from time to time immersed in the atmosphere of the stormy 90s and recalled his difficult childhood.
“90 years is the maximum bidosya. It was hard then not only me, the whole Ukraine was difficult. I remember that in 1997, dad died and my mom left to work abroad. I could not understand where my dad where my mom why I myself, as I have to learn. I stayed with grandma and grandpa,” said during the filming of Jiji.
The artist just turned 13 and he went from region to study to Lviv.
“I don’t understand how you can calculate the money order to the city and back to go and eat something. Twice I did not have enough money. So somehow a week of staying home – there won’t be anything to go to Lviv. At that time I realized that I need to take myself in hand. There are Pro, because then I became independent. Started to think what to do next. At one point, stood up and said – for the work”, – said the artist.
In addition, remember Jiji about his relationship with his mother Galina, which in 90-e years have left to work in Portugal and remains there to this day. According to Michael, he never was at mom’s house in Portugal.
“I once promised that he would come to visit my mother. I do at her house was not. I went to Portugal – we were filming the video for “I do to Mami.” But we were shooting in another part of the country. Home to her I’ve got. And there is my mother, and a vegetable garden there, and the dog milk that does not like all the neighbors (laughs – approx.ed.). I have a niece living there March – it is in this year finishes school and enters the University,” shared the actor.
Despite their own experiences, the actor says that for Comedy, they “took all that was best in the 90-ies”. So the series will give the viewer only the wonderful emotions and pleasant nostalgia in style, clothes, music, art and stars of the time.