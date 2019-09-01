Jiji showed how prepares for the second live “Tanzu s with a stars”
The artist did his homework from principals.
The leader of the group DZIDZIO Mikhail Khoma, he’s Jiji showed how prepares for the second live “Tanzu s with a stars”.
On the page in photoblog Jiji posted a video of the rehearsal, where he is engaged with his partner Jana Cybulski. As you know, during the first live broadcast of the judge of the project, the prima ballerina Ekaterina Kuchar advised the musician to practice a few moves.
So, without wasting time, Jiji and Jan Cybulski took up the homework. In the video shared by the artist, he performs relive, Batman tendu and able – classic movements in ballet.
“Katerina Igorevna, homework in progress! It is difficult, but we try! Your air zemic will be my best reward! Children Hello! And I’m not sucking up!” – signed movie Jiji.
Bring their fruits of hard work Jiji, will be known this Sunday, September 1. It was then, at 21:00 on channel “1+1” will be the second live project “Dances with stars z”.