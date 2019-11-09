Jiji struck with her sudden transformation
The singer showed in the new year’s wizard.
The leader of the group DZIDZIO Mikhail Khoma, he’s Jiji surprised fans with her sudden transformation.
On his page on Instagram the singer has posted a photo on which poses in the image of Santa Claus.
“The day I Jiji, and in the night Santa! Just don’t tell anyone this secret,” signed by the artist.
Interestingly, fans of the musician said that this way he is incredibly.
“The Real Santa!”, “What are you going to get me under the Christmas tree?”, “You have kind eyes! You go this way,” wrote in the comments of subscribers of the contractor.