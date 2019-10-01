Jiji wanted to leave instead of MARUV: a Frank admission of the partner of the singer for “Tancah s with a stars”…
The sixth broadcast of the popular show “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”) left Jiji and Jan Cybulski. A pair three air hited in the risk zone. And last live Jiji offered to withdraw from the project is MARUV.
— Dancing and my partner Ian have changed me, — admitted to Jiji in the final. – Go dance!
The next day after the departure from the project partner Jiji Jan Cybulski again went to the rehearsal. This time her husband Dmitry Beetle, which continues to participate in the project in tandem with Lyudmila Barbir.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Yana said that Jiji was the most difficult part on the floor and why the actor wanted to leave the show.
— Yana, in his Instagram, you wrote that in the final of the sixth air did not shed a tear.
— It’s true. I held out until the very end. Just for me, participation in this project is still a joyful event. I wanted to leave with dignity, with a smile. But the next day after our couple left the show, I rode in a taxi for the rehearsal, beginning to remember how it was with Jiji and I must say I shed a few tears. However, the tears is also helpful, I your emotions are not shy.
— Probably, it was the feeling when you for the third time in the risk zone?
— Actually for me, the nomination does not mean anything. I am very tempered girl. For me it’s just an incentive to go forward, to do better and better. Feeling that our couple will leave the project in this broadcast, I was not. I was even too calm and ready for any situation. Including the fact that you have to leave. Understand that our couple less abilities than others. This season is very strong participants.
— It is true that in the last broadcast Jiji suggested to leave the project instead MARUV?
— It happened when our couples were together in the category. Jiji said MARUV: “I am Ready to give you a place.” To which she replied: “I also, frankly, tired and ready to go.” In the end, they agreed that let’s the viewer decides.
— On the eve of his last speech on the floor Jiji admitted that he was tired.
Really, I’m already tired. Sixth, the air is like the equator for us. After all, we have started to prepare in August. Consider, two months have passed. Before Jiji had never danced and were not physically prepared for the exertion. He had to spend a lot of time to rehearsals, go to concerts, work in Studio, to participate in the filming. Of course, fatigue has accumulated.
— So, in the beginning of the show you got Jiji is too “raw”?
— Not at all. He told me that, when in school all the children went dancing, he constantly pleaded that he had forgotten gym shoes. We had to start from scratch, but Jiji really tried.
— What was for him the most difficult in the art of dance?
— Honestly, it was all difficult. Starting with the fact that we had to memorize the steps, but they each dance different! Jiji learned to hold back and to relax her, to put right foot, hands. Remember it was too difficult. But even harder was to do it all to music. Although Jiji — man musical, he said that we do not think so the music. It is up to four, and the dancers down to eight. Dzidzo not constantly know when to join the dance.
Judges noted the artistry Jiji said that dancing he did not develop.
— Actually, if we had a little more time to practice, we would behave better. It is clear in fact that the level of the other participants was much higher. But for a person who first time went to the floor, it all turned out pretty good, and we lasted long enough.
— In the last season of “Tanzu” you also got natanzi partner — Ruslan Senichkin.
— Ruslan was still some dancing experience. His training was a bit lighter than Jiji. But Ruslan had a weight problem that he was very disturbed. He was not very agile, but dancing is probably the best Jiji.
— Was hurt when Jiji was handed a Cup of a name of Dima Komarov?
— Jiji knows how to take a joke. Moreover, the Cup Komarova is an honor. Dima incredible man who opens up to people the world. And the fact that we are a little bad move… so what? In our dance family this season, we were lagging link. But we are not particularly upset. But we’ve never been afraid to show himself on the floor and showed the most real emotions. But it’s cool!
— What kind of dance was your favorite?
— I have two such performances. Dance in our latest live — from the film “Moulin Rouge” and Jive. We danced to it in the third ether. Together with Jiji was running late and literally flew to the pavilion at ten o’clock and forty minutes later were already dancing in the way under the hit of Verka Serduchka. Jiji then coped well with the movements. In this day Jiji was the concert in Rivne. He came on the scene at six in the evening, and at seven PM, we got in the car and rushed to Kiev.
Room “I’m Sarah” you danced in a stunning pink outfit! You took it yourself?
— I call this dress “the marshmallow”. And, by the way, I’m thinking of going to pick it up. Honestly, this image has attracted maximum attention. Especially by men.
— It turns out that you were competing with your spouse — Dima Beetle.
On the contrary, we help and support each other, we’re the native people. When Dima did not have the time, I worked with Luda, a Barbir. And now I will support him as much as possible, to with Luda still reached the final.
