Jim Carrey was a caricature of President Vladimir Zelensky
Hollywood actor Jim Carrey was a caricature of the presidents of Ukraine and the USA Vladimir Zelensky and Donald trump.
The drawing was published in the Twitter account of Jim Carrey and is an illustration of the scandalous conversation of politicians, which the United States has begun procedure of impeachment of the President.
In the caption to a cartoon, and the actor made an allusion to the story of “the Godfather”, calling trump Fraudfather and using the phrase “an offer you can’t refuse”.
“The fraudster did Zelensky “an offer he couldn’t refuse”-
it is said in the caption to the cartoon.
But the picture is written: “Someday, and that day may never come, I’ll call you and ask you to do me a favor. Until then, accept this military aid as a gift on the day of my daughter’s wedding”.
During the day, the caricature has collected more than 13 thousand of likes and 2 thousand retweets.
Note that in addition to acting, Jim Carrey enjoys drawing and is a frequent contributor to his Twitter account cartoons on current social and political issues.