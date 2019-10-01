Jimmy Carter celebrated the 95th anniversary, breaking the record of longevity among the presidents of the United States
Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates his 95th birthday — he became the first former U.S. President to have reached this milestone. In his later years, Carter continued humanitarian work and from time to time returned to politics and political debate, nearly 40 years after leaving office.
Carter was the 39 President of the United States serving the country from 1977 to 1981. He still lives in the tiny town of plains, Georgia. The former U.S. leader had not planned public celebrations, writes Time.
39 President born in 1924 and grew up during the great depression, has only recently acknowledged that it is difficult to walk after surgery for a hip replacement, which made in may. But he is still actively working with the programs in postpresidential center, which he and Rosalynn Carter opened in Atlanta in 1982. Carter still teaches Sunday school in the Baptist Church. The carters are planning to go to the end of this week in Nashville, Tennessee, where they help build houses for the needy with Habitat for Humanity.
Carter survived cancer in 2015, and this spring became the longest-lived U.S. President in history, surpassing George W. Bush, who died in 2018. Rosalynn Carter, who is now 92 years old, is one of the most long-lived first lady. Couple married 73 years.
In recent public speeches the former President gave the impression of a man still seeking to preserve its heritage, reinforcing the criticism of the American military expenditures and wars that negatively speaking about the growth of money in US politics and calling for action to fight the climate crisis. He expressed particular pride in the fact that the United States did not participate in any foreign wars during his tenure.
“I just want to keep peace in the world,” said Carter during his annual report of the Carter Center.
“We fought for over 226 years. We were in the world for about 16 years,” he said about the United States from the Declaration of independence in 1776. Carter argued that every military conflict in the United States since the Korean war and then was a war of “choice.”
“The United States is very reluctant to go to war,” said Carter, calling it part of “a mechanism by which we can implement American policy… in other countries”. A graduate of the naval Academy and a veteran of world war II, Carter believes that the presidents support the military cycle, partly because “we make heroes” of the chiefs in wartime.
Carter hasn’t endorsed anyone publicly in the presidential primaries in the Democratic party, although some candidates urged the former President to do it. But he says the re-election of Donald trump to be a “catastrophe”.
Carter said that he had voted for Bernie Sanders this time warns the Democrats that they didn’t go too far. He noted that support for a government-administered health insurance may cost the party votes. It would seem that this eliminates Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but Carter noted that he would like to see a woman President. Also, once he made a comment about age, saying that in 80 years (at the time) would not have coped with “duties that were experienced as President.” This may be a reference not only to the 78-year-old Sanders, but also to the more moderate former Vice-President Joe Biden, who is 76 years old. Warren — 70 years.
Among the two possible candidates that could match the stated priorities of the Carter party, may be 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttidzhich and 59-year-old Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar. Carter has not given any indication who he will support, explaining only that it will “vote for Democrats” in a General election.
Despite the fact that he clearly expresses the desire to vote in the next year, Carter realistic refers to the fact that he had 95, he was born when the world population was only a quarter of the current, and the average lifespan of an American male was only 58 years old.
Carter also said: he wants to live long enough to announce the extermination of the disease Guinea worm, a parasitic infection caused by poor drinking water. In 1986, 21 countries had recorded 3.5 million cases of the disease, and when the Carter Center began a program to eradicate the disease. In 2018 in the world there were only 28 cases.
The former President told the audience of the Carter Center that he plans to devote more time to his family.
“This may be our last conversation with you, Carter said. — We will be able to speak again next year, and maybe not.”